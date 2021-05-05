IG Gold Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. IG Gold has a market cap of $23.75 million and $169,502.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IG Gold has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One IG Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IG Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00070111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00085679 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.00264020 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $113.97 or 0.00199007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.