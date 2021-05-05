Idle Hits Market Cap of $16.70 Million (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Idle has a total market capitalization of $16.70 million and approximately $360,039.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can now be bought for approximately $12.64 or 0.00022250 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Idle has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00069001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.51 or 0.00263200 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.59 or 0.01155877 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00031903 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.35 or 0.00725918 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,852.32 or 1.00084981 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,673 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

