IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.88-8.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.105-3.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.IDEXX Laboratories also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.880-8.180 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $479.33.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $23.00 on Tuesday, reaching $526.88. 598,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,997. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $271.01 and a 12 month high of $573.99. The company has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total value of $1,639,357.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

