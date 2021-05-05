IDEX (NYSE:IEX) PT Raised to $205.00 at DA Davidson

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $190.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.44.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,019. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.05 and its 200 day moving average is $199.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX has a twelve month low of $141.86 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IDEX will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in IDEX by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in IDEX by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

