IDEX (NYSE:IEX) PT Raised to $205.00 at DA Davidson

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $190.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.08% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.44.
Shares of NYSE:IEX traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,019. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.05 and its 200 day moving average is $199.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX has a twelve month low of $141.86 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71.
In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in IDEX by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in IDEX by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
