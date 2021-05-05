IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Short Interest Up 26.2% in April

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the March 31st total of 824,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of IEX opened at $227.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. IDEX has a 52-week low of $141.86 and a 52-week high of $235.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.05 and its 200-day moving average is $199.03.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.44.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

