Identiv (INVE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Identiv to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $24.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Identiv to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $266.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. Identiv has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $17.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INVE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Identiv in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Identiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

