ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-4.65 bln for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.525-1.575 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.ICF International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.350-4.650 EPS.

NASDAQ:ICFI traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.15. The company had a trading volume of 866 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,280. ICF International has a 1-year low of $51.48 and a 1-year high of $94.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ICF International will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICFI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barrington Research upped their target price on ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist upped their price target on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ICF International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $682,496.59. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

