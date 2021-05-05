ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Announces Earnings Results

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $378.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. ICF International updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.350-4.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.35-4.65 bln EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.09. 64,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,280. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.70. ICF International has a 1-year low of $51.48 and a 1-year high of $94.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 13.49%.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $682,496.59. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

ICFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist raised their price objective on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

