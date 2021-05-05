Hyman Charles D Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hyman Charles D lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Comcast were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 58,146 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 197,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,795 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Comcast by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 40,818 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 130,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.76. 213,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,232,865. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $260.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average is $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

