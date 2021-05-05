Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.24 EPS

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Shares of H stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.81. 11,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,253. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $41.87 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $4,983,189.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,242.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $306,382.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at $795,915.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,132 shares of company stock worth $8,153,443 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

