Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Huron Consulting Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.350-2.750 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.35-2.75 EPS.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 138,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day moving average of $51.79.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HURN shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $975,891.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,353 shares in the company, valued at $8,504,050.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

