Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 276.43 ($3.61).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTG shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hunting to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 305 ($3.98) in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

In other Hunting news, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 17,827 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36), for a total value of £45,815.39 ($59,858.10). Also, insider Carol Chesney purchased 5,000 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £13,400 ($17,507.19).

LON HTG traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) on Friday, reaching GBX 258.50 ($3.38). The company had a trading volume of 483,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,477. Hunting has a 52 week low of GBX 120.10 ($1.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 297 ($3.88). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 262.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 219.59. The stock has a market cap of £426.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.02. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.05%.

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

