Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Trading Down 4.5%

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) fell 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.35 and last traded at $18.39. 9,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,310,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Humanigen from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 17,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $367,052.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,908,684 shares in the company, valued at $122,309,758.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 389,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,274,705. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGEN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth about $3,270,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth about $2,700,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Humanigen by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 89,662 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,295,000. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth about $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

