Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €38.00 ($44.71) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BOSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €31.59 ($37.16).

BOSS stock opened at €37.98 ($44.68) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1-year high of €39.33 ($46.27). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €29.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

