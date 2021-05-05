Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €38.00 ($44.71) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BOSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €31.59 ($37.16).

BOSS stock opened at €37.98 ($44.68) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1-year high of €39.33 ($46.27). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €29.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

