Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Purchases 431 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.9% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Apple by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,546,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.82.

Apple stock opened at $127.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.99. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.61 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.