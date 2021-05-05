Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hubbell in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.42. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hubbell’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

HUBB opened at $195.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.48 and a 200-day moving average of $168.82. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $105.34 and a 52-week high of $196.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,824 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

