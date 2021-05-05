Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howden Joinery Group Plc is involved in the manufacture, sale and distribution of kitchens and joinery products. It offers kitchen cabinets and frontals, doors and worktops and breakfast bars; appliances. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. Howden Joinery Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Howden Joinery Group stock opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.22. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

See Also: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howden Joinery Group (HWDJY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.