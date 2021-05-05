Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.41, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

HST stock opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $18.52.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.23.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.