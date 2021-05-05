HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HBH opened at €78.70 ($92.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €81.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is €81.78. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €50.00 ($58.82) and a 52 week high of €101.40 ($119.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.37.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

