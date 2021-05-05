Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stake Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,212 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.11% of Hormel Foods worth $28,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $4,143,810.00. Insiders have sold 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day moving average is $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

