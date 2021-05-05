Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,064,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,718 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $50,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other Hormel Foods news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00. Insiders have sold 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HRL stock opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.