Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company makes secured loans to development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is headquartered in Farmington, United States of America. “

HRZN has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $316.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 19,222 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

