HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $64.05

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.05 and last traded at $64.05, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HORIBA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.08.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

