Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Hookipa Pharma to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 232.00%. On average, analysts expect Hookipa Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HOOK opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $356.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.18. Hookipa Pharma has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $15.52.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOOK shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 328,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $3,811,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 696,903 shares of company stock worth $9,038,563 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

