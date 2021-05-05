Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Lowered to $80.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.64% from the company’s current price.

HOLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.77. 11,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hologic has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Hologic by 5,025.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

