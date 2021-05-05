Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48, Briefing.com reports. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:HEP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,769. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HEP. TheStreet upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Holly Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

