Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 170 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,508,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,107. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $304.56 and its 200-day moving average is $290.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

