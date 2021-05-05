Hollencrest Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2,451.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,841 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,454,000 after acquiring an additional 628,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 266,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.08. 9,683,605 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.61.

