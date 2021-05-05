Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases New Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair cut Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.36. 912,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,499,594. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.84.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $14,809,806.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,737,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,430,537.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $30,290,964.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,121,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,220,841 shares of company stock worth $99,144,321 over the last ninety days.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

