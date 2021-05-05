Hollencrest Capital Management Buys 4,100 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $64.49. 481,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,425,303. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The company has a market cap of $144.00 billion, a PE ratio of -586.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.81.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.