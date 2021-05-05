Hollencrest Capital Management Boosts Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 29.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,502,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,164,000 after buying an additional 141,982 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,662,000 after buying an additional 9,918,774 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,042,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,079,000 after purchasing an additional 872,271 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,562,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,646,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after purchasing an additional 46,665 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PACW shares. Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

NASDAQ:PACW traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $44.44. 14,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,782. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

