Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.68 and a beta of 1.93. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Vertical Research began coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Nomura raised Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,255,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after acquiring an additional 405,134 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 964.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 148,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 134,527 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 182,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 52,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

