Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Posts Earnings Results

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hillenbrand updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.700-0.800 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.70 to $0.80 EPS.

Shares of HI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.41. The stock had a trading volume of 269,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $52.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

