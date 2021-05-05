Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical technology company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

Hill-Rom has increased its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock traded down $1.86 on Wednesday, reaching $107.25. 2,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,040. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.98.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

HRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

