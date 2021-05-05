Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth $236,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at $291,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at $225,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 69.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRI opened at $57.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.54. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

