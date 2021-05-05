Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in ServiceNow by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 51,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.24.

Shares of NOW opened at $483.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.29 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $515.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $528.11.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $473,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,192 shares of company stock valued at $20,367,655 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.