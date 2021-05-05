Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,365 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 193.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,017,266.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 110,194 shares of company stock valued at $16,830,409 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $158.53 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.10 and a one year high of $161.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.51 and a 200-day moving average of $142.18. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.