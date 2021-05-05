HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HEXO. CIBC raised shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

NYSE HEXO opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. HEXO has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $826.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.41.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $25.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.46 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEXO. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of HEXO by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEXO by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 139,301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in HEXO during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in HEXO during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

