Hershey Trust Co. Sells 2,606 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Hershey Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 66.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.73. The company had a trading volume of 77,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,493. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -404.99 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.39. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.32 and a 52-week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Truist upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.26.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $1,739,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $112,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 367,933 shares of company stock worth $75,881,051. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

