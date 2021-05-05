Hershey Trust Co. Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,141. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day moving average is $69.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $75.79.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.