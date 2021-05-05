Heronetta Management L.P. Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Heronetta Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Suncor Energy comprises approximately 2.9% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $2,064,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 844,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,939,000 after buying an additional 65,305 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth about $67,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.85.

SU stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.73. 327,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,427,079. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1642 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

