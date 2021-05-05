Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.28% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

HTGC stock opened at $17.55 on Monday. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $5,480,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth $2,426,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth $2,156,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,068,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 113,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,138,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,840,000 after purchasing an additional 108,256 shares in the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.