Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE HLF traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.88. 1,375,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,038. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $33.48 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

In other news, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $617,158.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 570,774 shares in the company, valued at $31,655,126.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO David Pezzullo sold 38,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,109,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,910 shares of company stock worth $5,517,836 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

