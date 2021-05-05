Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.22 to $1.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.27. Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.650-5.050 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.33.

Shares of NYSE:HLF traded up $3.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.31. The stock had a trading volume of 64,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,038. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $33.48 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $364,620.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $617,158.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 570,774 shares in the company, valued at $31,655,126.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,910 shares of company stock worth $5,517,836 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

