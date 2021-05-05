Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $90.14

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €90.14 ($106.05) and traded as high as €96.26 ($113.25). Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €95.90 ($112.82), with a volume of 353,576 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HEN3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €98.07 ($115.37).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €95.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €90.14.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

