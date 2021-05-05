Henderson International Income Trust Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:HINT)

Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) declared a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Henderson International Income Trust stock opened at GBX 168.68 ($2.20) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 162.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 153.37. Henderson International Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 132.50 ($1.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 175.37 ($2.29).

Get Henderson International Income Trust alerts:

In other Henderson International Income Trust news, insider Joanne Parfrey acquired 37,500 shares of Henderson International Income Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £56,625 ($73,980.93).

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Henderson International Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson International Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.