HeidelbergCement AG (HDELY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.34 on May 26th

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.343 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from HeidelbergCement’s previous annual dividend of $0.08.

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $19.34.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HDELY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

