Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Health and Happiness International Holdings Limited manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products principally in Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand and internationally. Health and Happiness International Holdings Limited, formerly known as Biostime Pharmaceuticals Limited., is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

Shares of BTSDF opened at $3.55 on Monday. Health and Happiness has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $4.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

