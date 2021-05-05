Headlam Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:HEAD)

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON HEAD opened at GBX 458.50 ($5.99) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 456.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 385.30. Headlam Group has a 52-week low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 472 ($6.17). The company has a market cap of £390.28 million and a PE ratio of -18.80.
Headlam Group Company Profile
