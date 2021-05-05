Headlam Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:HEAD)

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON HEAD opened at GBX 458.50 ($5.99) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 456.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 385.30. Headlam Group has a 52-week low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 472 ($6.17). The company has a market cap of £390.28 million and a PE ratio of -18.80.

Headlam Group Company Profile

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local authorities.

