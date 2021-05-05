Head to Head Survey: Arrayit (OTCMKTS:ARYC) & Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) and Arrayit (OTCMKTS:ARYC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrayit has a beta of -0.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Avantor and Arrayit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantor 0 1 12 0 2.92 Arrayit 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avantor presently has a consensus target price of $34.87, suggesting a potential upside of 12.55%. Given Avantor’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Avantor is more favorable than Arrayit.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avantor and Arrayit’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantor $6.04 billion 2.99 $37.80 million $0.58 53.41 Arrayit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Avantor has higher revenue and earnings than Arrayit.

Profitability

This table compares Avantor and Arrayit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantor 2.21% 44.58% 6.85% Arrayit N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Avantor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Avantor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of Arrayit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Avantor beats Arrayit on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc. provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits. It also provides equipment and instrumentation products, including filtration systems, virus inactivation systems, incubators, analytical instruments, evaporators, ultra-low-temperature freezers, biological safety cabinets, and critical environment supplies. In addition, the company offers services and specialty procurements comprising onsite lab and production, clinical, equipment, procurement and sourcing, and biopharmaceutical material scale-up and development services. Avantor, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

About Arrayit

Arrayit Corporation, a life sciences technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation, biological function, and diagnostics worldwide. The company is involved in the development and support of microarray tools and components; custom printing and analysis of microarrays for research; and the identification and development of diagnostic microarrays and tools for early detection of treatable disease states. It offers microarray printing technology, which allows the manufacture of DNA, protein, antibody, lipid, carbohydrate, and other types of microarrays for research and diagnostic applications, including gene expression, genotyping, protein profiling, and others. The company also provides automated microarray manufacturing instruments, including NanoPrint, SpotBot Titan, SpotBot Extreme, SpotBo Protein, and Personal microarrayers, as well as SpotLight CCD fluorescence scanners, SpotWare colorimetric scanners, InnoScan laser scanners, TrayMix hybridization stations, ArrayMix hybridization stations, centrifuges, air jets, vacuum products, and laboratory tools and bioinformatics computers. In addition, it manufactures consumables, such as glass substrates and slides, reagents, solutions, kits, and clean room supplies; and provides variation identification platform technology that allows diagnostic tests to be performed by depositing approximately 100,000 patient samples onto a single microarray. Further, the company is involved in the import, export, manufacture, and distribution of wholesale industrial chemicals. Arrayit Corporation offers its tools and services to genomic research centers, pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, government agencies, and biotechnology companies. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.